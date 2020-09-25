Ohio Highway Patrol

-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Feb. 26:Akron wants protections for workers' hairstyles;Weather delays Rt. 8 work;Progressive to hire 1,500…
-
Ohio's State Highway Patrol says early data shows 15 people were killed on the state's roadways over this year's Thanksgiving holiday period.
-
Morning Headlines: Hundreds Gather to Remember Tamir Rice; Akron Residents Protest Sandusky ICE RaidHere are your morning headlines for Friday, June 15:Tamir Rice rememberance, fundraiser held on his 16th birthday;Akron residents protests ICE raid in…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Feb. 28:Lawmakers propose $2.6 billion plan to fund local projects;Ohio EPA completes cleanup of illegal…
-
The Thanksgiving holiday was deadly on the state’s roads. The Highway Patrol reports at least 16 people were killed in 11 fatal traffic accidents across…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, November 28th:Betty Sutton urges Gov. Kasich to revoke permit for Rover pipeline;Majority of banks saw…
-
The state’s battle against drug addiction takes place in venues ranging from homes to schools to major highways.Once again, state troopers set a record…
-
Ohio’s traffic deaths are up nearly 10 percent over this time last year, and the state is trying to curb the numbers heading into the holiday-driving…