Gov. Mike DeWine said that Ohio will allow all sports, including contact sports, to be held this fall, but with limited spectators.
Gov. Mike DeWine says work will continue over the weekend to get guidelines in place for high school sports – and he says he’ll announce them on Tuesday...
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, June 22:Funeral Set for Na’kia Crawford, 2 Suspects Still at LargeCourt-ordered team to review Cleveland…
Northeast Ohio high schools could resume sports skills training last week. Many of them have been taking the reopening process slowly.At St. Vincent-St.…
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, March 11:Ohio schools COVID-19 update;Events canceled over coronavirus concerns;Ashland University students…
Pending Ohio House legislation would make assaulting referees while they do their jobs a crime.
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, Oct. 25:Ryan drops out of 2020 race;Lordstown workers say no to GM contract;Bill would require professional…
In an article published this week the Ohio High School Athletic Association issued a stern warning to parents and fans, saying their bad behavior is…
The state’s largest health system will be the official health care partner of the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA), providing services at…
For the second time in the last two years, a bill in the Ohio Legislature would push back the start date for K-12 schools until after Labor Day. A new…