Ohio gun laws

-
The state has joined two U.S. Supreme Court lawsuits dealing with gun ownership and regulations. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says one of the suits is…
-
A gun owners’ group is lobbying to change a self-defense law passed in the lame duck session last year – saying it could make felons out of half a million…
-
In a surprise move, the Ohio Senate has stripped the “Stand Your Ground” provisions out of the “Stand Your Ground” bill. Opponents of the bill still have…
-
Gov. John Kasich has been urging lawmakers to pass a bill that would put a red-flag law in place to prevent people deemed dangerous by a court from buying…
-
Ohio students are once again preparing to walk out of their classrooms in support of stricter gun laws.The Friday walkouts, protests and marches will mark…
-
The Ohio Legislature is hearing testimony on dueling gun bills this week.Democrats have previously introduced a ban on bump stocks and a so called “red…
-
A new bill has been introduced in the Ohio Legislature that includes gun control measures backed by Gov. John Kasich. This time, a Republican is…
-
There are 22 bills related to guns pending in the Ohio Legislature right now. It’s hard to predict what might happen to them after the deadly Florida…
-
A bill that would allow licensed permit holders to carry concealed weapons into gun-free zones is on its way to the Senate after passing the…
-
Gov. John Kasich has ordered that flags be lowered to half-staff on all public buildings and grounds throughout the state to honor the victims of the…