Ohio gubernatorial race

-
Rich Cordray and Mike DeWine are both making the only statewide issue on the fall ballot a major topic of their gubernatorial campaigns. This puts an even…
-
For the first time, the Republican candidate for governor is stating clearly that he would keep Medicaid expansion for all 700,000 Ohioans covered under…
-
Richard Cordray is laying out how he plans to help children and parents if elected governor.The Democratic gubernatorial nominee says there’s at least one…
-
Former Ohio Attorney General and Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Chief Rich Cordray is the Democratic gubernatorial candidate after winning Tuesday’s…
-
After a record-setting $10 million battle for the Republican nomination for governor, it was Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine who came out on top with a…
-
The gubernatorial primary is the first election for statewide office since Ohio overwhelmingly supported Donald Trump in 2016. That means we could soon…
-
With a week to go before the primary election, a supporter of Republican frontrunner for governor Mike DeWine is claiming that a $3 million loan to the…
-
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Richard Cordray got a boost today from Democratic Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren — who many progressives…
-
As the primary comes closer, the four Democratic men who would like to be Ohio’s next governor are talking up their ideas to battle the state’s opioid…
-
One of the leading Democratic candidates for governor – who has earned top ratings from the NRA and state gun groups – laid out his gun platform today. It…