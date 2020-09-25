Ohio Graduation Test

© 2020 WKSU
  • Education
    Thousands Of Ohio Seniors Unsure of Graduation Status
    More than 140,000 Ohio students are preparing to enter their senior year of high school, but for thousands of them, the year won’t end with a walk across a stage in a cap and gown. That is unless lawmakers move the graduation goal post once again. It’s a lingering question that’s creating uncertainty for rising seniors in the state’s high schools. Ja’Mya and Kenmore-Garfield’s Class of 2019 Sixteen-year-old Ja’Mya Goley is about a month away from starting her senior year at Kenmore-Garfield High School in Akron.
    Education
    Education Officials Try to Fix Ohio's Graduation Requirements
    Ohio high school students may be able to earn a diploma without relying solely on test scores. A work group assembled to study Ohio’s graduation…
    Education
    Ohio Might Be Heading Toward a High School Graduation Crisis
    A new report suggests a high-school graduation crisis could be coming in Ohio. More than a third of the state’s high schoolers have not yet scored what…