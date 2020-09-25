-
Not long after new Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s inaugural, former Gov. John Kasich is announcing a new gig. Kasich has signed with CNN to be a political…
-
Mike DeWine is now officially the Governor of Ohio. He delivered his inaugural address during a ceremony at the Statehouse Monday afternoon. You can hear…
-
Mike DeWine says Ohioans won’t have to wait long to see some of what he’s going to do as governor. DeWine has talked up children’s initiatives and the…
-
Governor-elect Mike DeWine is giving a few hints about his inauguration next month. DeWine first wanted to run for governor nearly three decades ago. So…
-
With one week to go until Election Day, many races are too close to call.Predicting what voters might do this midterm is part of the job for an Ohioan now…
-
Former Vice President Joe Biden was in Youngstown Monday night for a rally with Ohio Democrats. He opened his comments with a call for unity after the…
-
In almost every election, the economy is considered the top issue. Both Republican Mike DeWine and Democrat Rich Cordray say they have plans to spark…
-
Republican leaders in the Ohio House and Senate are already speaking out about proposals being made by Democratic candidate for governor, Rich Cordray.The…
-
If you thought for a moment that the choice between Republican Mike DeWine and Democrat Richard Cordray for Ohio governor was a choice between Tweedle...
-
Republican Gubernatorial Nominee Mike DeWine wants to reduce the amount of standardized testing in Ohio. That’s one of several goals DeWine laid out in…