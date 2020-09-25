Ohio Film tax Credit

-
There’s a blockbuster battle brewing over a small tax credit that was cut in the House version of the budget. Senators from northeast Ohio are among those…
Yes, it's true: All the visits to Middletown by Oscar-winning director Ron Howard were to scope out locations for his Hillbilly Elegy movie based on J.D...
A Stark County lawmaker is proposing an expansion of Ohio’s tax credit for motion pictures produced in the state.H.B. 525 would more than double the…
State lawmakers are looking over a bill that would more than triple the tax credits offered to movie makers who film in Ohio. But critics on the left and…
Cleveland State University could soon receive $7.5 million from the state’s capital budget to create a new School of Film, Television and Interactive…
Correction: A previous version of this story indicated that California's lottery system has driven film production to other states; however, the film tax…
A bill introduced in the state Senate this week would quadruple the tax credits available to filmmakers shooting in Ohio.S.B. 289 was introduced by…