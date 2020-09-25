-
Weather and tariffs have created some tough conditions for Ohio farmers and agribusinesses. But they can get some relief through a state program that...
Ohio farmers who want to sell their property to a younger farmer in their family might soon get a tax incentive to do that. State lawmakers…
The 2018 Farm Bill tackles key issues that affect Ohio farmers. It's nearing agreement in Congressional committee. Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown says the…
A collection of farming and community groups, on the state and local level, gathered in Columbus to discuss how the agriculture industry can help in the…
Morning Headlines: No Injuries in Akron Chemical Plant Explosion; NEXUS Installing Pipeline in GreenHere are your morning headlines for Thursday, July 19:No injuries in Akron chemical plant explosion;NEXUS is ready to install pipeline through Green;City…
One in seven Ohioans is connected to the state’s largest industry: agriculture. And they're among the voters trying to sort through the trade, business…