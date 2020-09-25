Ohio Farm Bureau Federation

-
Ohio is among the top states for several agricultural crops and for food production and processing. But while farming is considered an essential...
-
Ohio farmers say they’re on board with the state’s plans to slow down agricultural runoff into Lake Erie. And they’re joining environmental activists and…
-
Gov. Mike DeWine says it’s time for the state to do more to protect what he calls the jewel of Ohio -- Lake Erie. But farmers are concerned that might…
-
The saga to implement tougher water quality standards to stop algae blooms in Lake Erie goes on. A state commission has decided once again to delay an…
-
In response to President Donald Trump's administration announcing $16 billion in new tariffs against China, Chinese officials Wednesday hit back with even…
-
A large agriculture group is fighting Gov. John Kasich’s proposals that are meant to clean Lake Erie through farming regulations. Kasich wants to set…
-
Ohio farmers have been pushing lawmakers to change the formula that determines how much in taxes they pay on their land. But the change could hurt another…
-
Around the state of Ohio, farmers are seeing their property taxes soar because of the way their land value is calculated. As Statehouse correspondent Andy…
-
A new leader is taking the reins at the largest lobbying group representing Ohio’s largest industry.Adam Sharp is the new executive vice president at the…