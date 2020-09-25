Ohio executions

-
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has delayed three upcoming executions.
-
For the first time in three years, there likely won’t be an execution in Ohio this year. That’s according to Gov. Mike DeWine, who says an execution…
-
A top leader in the Ohio legislature says his support for the death penalty is wavering. This comes as Gov. Mike DeWine's administration said it doesn’t…
-
Gov. Mike DeWine has delayed three more executions set for May, July and September while the state develops a new lethal injection process. DeWine had…
-
Ohio carried out its first execution of the year this morning, using a mixture of three drugs to execute Robert Van Hook for the 1985 murder of a…
-
A member of the jury who recommended the death penalty for a convicted murderer in 1997 is now seeking mercy for that killer. The juror says he would’ve…
-
NewsThe Ohio Parole Board has voted 8-1 to recommend that Gov. John Kasich deny clemency to a Cincinnati killer who’s set to be executed on July…
-
Ohio’s second execution in two months is set to proceed on Wednesday. Gary Otte of Indiana is scheduled to be executed for two murders in Parma in 1992.…
-
The state of Ohio executed its first death row inmate in more than three years today (Wednesday). Ronald Phillips of Akron was sentenced to die 23 years…
-
Ohio is preparing to carry out its first execution in three years later this month. Ronald Phillips of Akron was convicted of raping and killing his…