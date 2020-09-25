-
WKSU was honored by the Press Club of Cleveland with 10 Ohio Excellence in Journalism Awards at a ceremony on June 7 at the House of Blues in downtown…
-
WKSU was honored by the Press Club of Cleveland with nine Ohio Excellence in Journalism Awards at a ceremony on June 1 at the House of Blues in downtown…
-
The WKSU Morning Edition newscasts from May 22 and Nov. 8, 2017, are excellent representation of the fine work produced by WKSU News on a daily basis.…
-
With a new mayor in place, an activist city planner and foundation funding from, among others, the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, Akron is…
-
Day after day, week after week, the headlines in Northeast Ohio contain news of lives lost to opioids – both prescribed medication and illegal drugs that…
-
WKSU's entry for best newscast, from morning host Amanda Rabinowitz. This newscast is from March 14, 2016 and represents a very interesting snapshot in…
-
In 2014, less than four years after Continental and United announced they were merging, United shut down its hub at Cleveland Hopkins Airport. The number…
-
Covering the 2016 Republican National Convention in Cleveland was about more than simply focusing on what was going on at night inside the “Q,” the arena…
-
During 2016, M.L. Schultze was WKSU's lead reporter for coverage of the presidential campaign. The big challenge for journalists in this presidential year…