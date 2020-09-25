-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, August 19:Elections chief: postage makes 'every mail box a drop box'DeWine allows high school sports to…
-
Most people don’t want to think about their waste after it’s flushed down the toilet, but researchers can actually use waste samples to test for COVID-19. The Ohio Department of Health and the Environmental Protection Agency are partnering to test sewage and wastewater for the presence of coronavirus genetic material, ribonucleic acid (RNA) fragments, in feces in several Ohio cities including Cleveland.
-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, April 1:DeWine weighs extending stay-at-home order;State distributes protective gear to health care…
-
Julie Grant, The Allegheny Front A decade ago, people in Ohio hadn’t heard much about fracking for natural gas in the state. But since then, the ups and downs of the gas industry have literally changed the rural landscape of eastern Ohio.
-
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, April 29:Youngstown trucking company abruptly closes;Kent State to make decision on next president;Howe Avenue…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, March 19:Ohio sues over $16M in alleged prescription drug overcharges;Fish in the Cuyahoga River are safe to…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, March 14: DeWine to propose tax credit programs;Heartbeat bill clears the Senate;Stark County judge…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, Feb. 18:Ohio lawmakers studying error that could ban some guns;Officials approve $10.8M for marsh…
-
The saga to implement tougher water quality standards to stop algae blooms in Lake Erie goes on. A state commission has decided once again to delay an…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, July 31:Ohio EPA approves wind turbine project;Gov. Kasich signs payday lending bill;Cultivator license…