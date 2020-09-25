Ohio Education Association

-
Some of Ohio’s k-12 school districts will hold online classes at first, while others are trying a hybrid of remote and in person learning. Education...
Morning Headlines: Ohio Childcare Providers to Resume Capacity; ArcelorMittal to Cut Local WorkforceHere are your morning headlines for Wednesday, July 29:DeWine says childcare providers to resume capacity Aug. 9, county fairs scaled backOhio Education…
The state’s largest teachers’ union says schools in areas where coronavirus poses a threat should plan to start online this fall.
Republican Gubernatorial candidate Mike DeWine wants to reduce the amount of standardized testing in Ohio. That’s one of several goals DeWine laid out in…
The state’s largest teachers union is urging tough scrutiny on a change of status for the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow. As Statehouse correspondent…
Nearly one-third of Ohio public school teachers are chronically absent, according to a new national report. But the rate in charter schools is…
The House’s changes to Gov. John Kasich’s budget are going over fairly well with education leaders. That includes the $90 million in spending added to the…
Both presidents of Ohio’s leading teachers’ unions are representing the state at the Democratic National Convention this week in Philadelphia. Melissa…
A new report from an Ohio teachers’ union recommends changes in the way students, teachers and schools are evaluated. StateImpact Ohio’s Michelle Faust…