Ohio EdChoice program

Ohio's Gov. Mike DeWine is calling for a meeting with the state's top leaders in the Senate and House to come up with a resolution on school vouchers. For…
A rare President's Day committee hearing went on for hours at the Ohio Statehouse as lawmakers heard testimony on proposed changes to the EdChoice private…
Republican leaders in the Senate and House are working on a deal that would stop a dramatic increase in the number of public school buildings where…
State lawmakers are expected to vote on a compromise that could stop a huge increase in the number of Ohio public school buildings where students will be…
Parents of kids using private school vouchers are calling on lawmakers to keep the current program structure in place. As of now the list of schools to be…
Lawmakers who’ve wanted to stop the impending explosion in the number of school buildings where students will be eligible for the state’s largest private…
The number of public school buildings where students will be eligible for the state’s largest private school voucher program will more than double in the…
A lawmaker who backed the expansion of the state’s largest voucher program said it’s creating problems – with a 400% increase in the number of public…
A Democratic lawmakers and longtime critic of private school vouchers says she’s not convinced there’s time to do a short-term fix to a huge expansion of…
Ohio’s public schools could lose millions of dollars to private schools through an expansion of the state’s biggest voucher program. New rules on criteria…