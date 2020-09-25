Ohio economy

-
Residents across Ohio find ways to overcome economic hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Failure of state leaders to devise long-term plans that help all people succeed is to blame for Ohio’s economic decline. The pandemic pulled back the covers on those problems.
A lawsuit has been filed in federal court, asking it to remove the state of emergency declared in March that led to restrictions imposed on the state’s...
Ohio’s businesses say they’re optimistic about the future of the economy, but the coronavirus pandemic continues to have them worried.
State agencies were forced to make cuts at the end of Ohio’s fiscal year in June to deal with coronavirus impacts. And in most cases, those have carried...
A restaurant group has come out with a plan that it hopes will help its industry and the state's economy.The National Restaurant Association's Blueprint…
Craft beer has been a growing part of Ohio’s economy, but the pandemic struck bars and restaurants hard.Some of Akron’s largest craft brewers have…
Cleveland resident Paula Morrison takes care of her 86-year-old mother, Lucille who, has dementia. “It seems like I’m working two full-time jobs now. We get up and everyone has to get bathed and clothed. And normally she attends the adult daycare, but right now with COVID the adult daycare is not open,” Morrison said. While many businesses in Ohio have received the green light to reopen, one exception is adult daycare. These are facilities for seniors to go during the day when family caregivers are at work or taking care of other responsibilities
1.2 million Ohioans have filed jobless claims since mid-March. And as Ohio’s businesses reopen, workers are concerned about the availability of child...
Ohio is taking the first step in slowly reopening businesses, beginning with health care procedures and work at dentists’ and veterinarians’ offices....