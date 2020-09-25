Ohio economy

Cleveland resident Paula Morrison takes care of her 86-year-old mother, Lucille who, has dementia. “It seems like I’m working two full-time jobs now. We get up and everyone has to get bathed and clothed. And normally she attends the adult daycare, but right now with COVID the adult daycare is not open,” Morrison said. While many businesses in Ohio have received the green light to reopen, one exception is adult daycare. These are facilities for seniors to go during the day when family caregivers are at work or taking care of other responsibilities

Listen • 4:30