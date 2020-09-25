Ohio Division of Wildlife

-
Ohio's bald eagle population is making a strong comeback, according to the 2020 nest census from the Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of...
The coronavirus pandemic has upended many sectors of Ohio’s economy, including the Lake Erie tourism that comes with some of the country’s best walleye…
In 1979 there were just four pairs of Bald Eagles left nesting anywhere in Ohio. Habitat loss and the misuse of pesticides had almost wiped the bird out...
NewsLast week marked the start of spring, which also means it’s the start of the nesting season for a common resident – the Canada goose.Laurie Graber of the…
Morning Headlines: Second Lawsuit Filed Against UH; Environmentalists Oppose Ethane Cracker FacilityHere are your morning headlines for Tuesday, March 13:Cleveland officers involved in Tanisha Anderson's death given suspension, written…
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Jan. 17:Lima Republican introduces congressional redistricting legislation;Massillon seeks injunction to…
Researchers recently announced the discovery of over 7,000 grass carp eggs in a Lake Erie tributary. The good news? This isn’t the Asian carp species…