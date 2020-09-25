Ohio Department of Transportaton

-
Ohio's first-ever 'smart lane' has opened. The smart lane is meant to reduce traffic congestion heading out of downtown on eastbound Interstate 670.
-
Starting today, a stretch of road in Summit County – which was the scene of a major accident last week -- will have numerous lane closures over the next…
-
Morning Headlines: Motocross Bike Injures 7 at Summit Fairgrounds; ODOT Wants to Change Speed LimitsHere are your morning headlines for Monday, Feb. 25:Motocross bike injures 7 at Summit Fairgrounds;ODOT wants to change speed limits at anytime;Strong…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, Feb. 21: Akron teachers join Parma strike;ACLU sues over Bedford nusiance ordinance;DeWine to propose…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Feb. 20:DeWine to propose gas tax increase;Suburban Cleveland mayor resigns amid allegations;Police…
-
Ohio’s top transportation official told state lawmakers that his agency is facing a billion-dollar shortfall, and that drivers could face serious dangers…
-
Motorists should look out for new traffic patterns as the I-76 Main Broadway Project continues in Akron.The Ohio Department of Transportation is currently…
-
In hopes of getting a better price for road salt, Columbiana County and its townships and communities banded together to seek single bids, directly from…