Ohio Department of Transportation

About 60,000 drivers pass through northern Summit County on Route 8 each day. For the past year, a $58 million reconstruction project has closed a third…
If you’ve driven Ohio’s roads lately, you’ve probably noticed the big signs with cheeky sayings directed at drivers.One sign reminds drivers life is…
Gov. Mike DeWine said part of the state's effort to keep young people safe must involve improving teenage driving. Ohio is rolling out a new program that…
Akron Metro RTA plans to use $3 million in grant funding from the State of Ohio for bus maintenance and bus stop improvements.The money will also help…
Ohio has been at the forefront of engineering self-driving cars. The state transportation department wants to hear what citizens have to say about the…
Ohio continues to give the green light to businesses that want to help pioneer the development of self-driving vehicles. Just last week at a COSI...
Ohio has received $17.8 million to generate data on self-driving vehicles, an area of research in which the state is already playing a prominent role,...
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, September 11: Ohio uninsured population rises;ODH to launch $4M vaping awareness campaign;UA to hire new…
Five state employees have filed a lawsuit in federal court, claiming their rights have been violated by being required to pay union dues.Four employees…
Gov. Mike DeWine has declared a state of emergency in 63 counties Ohio counties due to heavy rains that damaged roadways in June.The move allows the…