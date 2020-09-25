Ohio Department of Taxation

-
It’s state and federal tax filing day – delayed by three months because of coronavirus.
-
Ohio is making back-to-school shopping a little easier this weekend. The state’s Sales Tax Holiday begins Friday and runs until Sunday.The holiday…
-
For the second month in a row, the state has brought in more personal income tax revenue than it budgeted for, meaning its surplus is growing.The state’s…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, January 3:Akron faces lawsuit over changes to retiree healthcare benefits;Shots fired at Cleveland…
-
Morning Headlines: Kasich Calls for Common Ground in Gun Debate; Delinquent Taxes Get Amnesty PeriodHere are your morning headlines for Monday, November 13th:Kasich calls for common ground in gun control debate;Cleveland City Council president plans to…
-
As the state’s budget shortfall approaches a billion dollars, a tax cut adopted four years ago is getting attention. The small business tax cut promoted…
-
Senators will unveil their version of the state budget today – they needed to trim hundreds of millions of dollars to make sure it’s balanced. But critics…