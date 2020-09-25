Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife

-
A fish whose existence dates back to the time of the dinosaurs could be returning to the Cuyahoga River.The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is…
-
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Division is considering a limited season for trapping bobcats.ODNR is working with researchers to study…
-
State wildlife officials are reporting Ohio’s once-threatened bobcat population is making a comeback due to laws protecting the cats. Ohio’s Department of…
-
Ohio Department of Natural Resources crews were busy at Mosquito Creek Lake last week, using an alternate means of disposing of this season’s Christmas…