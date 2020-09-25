Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services

-
One of the leading figures in the state’s battle against the deadly opioid crisis is stepping down. The departure of the head of the Department of Mental…
The state is moving mental health and addiction services for low-income Ohioans into Medicaid managed care by July 1, but providers say this huge redesign…
With the opioid crisis killing an estimated 11 Ohioans a day, state medical boards are rolling out additional rules for doctors and other prescribers who…
Ohio is dramatically expanding the number of caregivers who can prescribe Suboxone and other drugs for medication-assisted treatment of addiction. The…
Starting today, the message “Start Talking!” will be on billboards across northeast Ohio…and the state. The outdoor advertising blitz involves hundreds of…
Morning Headlines: Steelworkers Reject TimkenSteel's Second Offer; Kasich Defends Execution ProtocolHere are your morning headlines for Friday, November 17th:Union rejects second offer from TimkenSteel;Sen. Brown gives campaign donations from Sen.…
The state is redesigning the way mental health and addiction services are covered under health-care plans. Those services are critical in fighting the…
The number of babies born with drug withdrawal is eight times the rate of 10 years ago. As Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports, the sharp climb is…