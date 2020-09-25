Parents of K-12 students in Ohio who receive free or reduced school meals will soon see a Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer – or P-EBT – card in the mail. The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services is sending the P-EBT cards to make up for the 53 days of school breakfasts and lunches students missed out on when the state’s public schools went virtual in March. Families will receive one card for every student in the free meals program. Each card will have $302 or $231, depending on when the student enrolled in the program.