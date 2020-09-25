-
Ohio is one of six states chosen for a program to increase the upward mobility of adult learners. The goal of the "Educate for Opportunity" project is...
Ohio high school students who want to take college courses on the state’s dime will have some additional restrictions to consider starting with the summer…
The Ohio Board of Education has approved a resolution against an Ohio House bill that would place most of the board’s responsibilities under a new entity…
The Ohio Statehouse was packed with people to testify against a proposed overhaul of the education system. The plan would hand the reins of the education…
The Ohio Department of Higher Education predicts nearly two-thirds of the jobs available in the state by 2020 will require post-secondary education,…
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, Feb. 26:Ohio's higher education board at a standstill amid uncertain future;Portman voices support for raising…
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, Feb. 15:Ohio productivity nears pre-Great Recession levels, employment still lags;Akron nonprofit launches…
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, October 25th:Pastor with ties to Trump mulls congressional bid;Administration makes up 20 percent of…
At one point, four-in-ten incoming freshmen on Ohio’s public colleges and university campuses needed refresher courses on things they should have…
Stark State College is getting a half a million dollars from the Ohio Department of Higher Education to expand its advanced oil and gas technology…