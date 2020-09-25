-
Ohio will begin allowing indoor visitation at nursing homes, long-term care centers and intermediate care facilities, months after closing their doors...
-
The Ohio Department of Health reported 685 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest number of cases reported since Sept. 8. The state’s 21-day average continues to stay around 1,000 cases, with a slight downward trend.
-
Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) is getting questions about why his pick for state health director turned down the job, after she cited concerns about...
-
Summit County Public Health officials held their second coronavirus mass testing event over the weekend – with expanded capacity thanks to the Ohio…
-
Gov. Mike DeWine's (R-Ohio) selection to be the next director of the Ohio Department of Health has provided more input into the decision for why she...
-
Updated: 8:45 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 Hours after Gov. Mike DeWine announced the appointment of Dr. Joan Duwve as director of the Ohio Department of Health, she withdrew from consideration for “personal reasons,” according to a statement from the governor's office.
-
Schools and parents will need to follow new requirements for reporting COVID-19 cases to their school communities and the state beginning September 8.
-
Gov. Mike DeWine says the state is already seeing an increase of of COVID-19 cases as schools and colleges bring students back to campus.
-
Gov. Mike DeWine said that Ohio will allow all sports, including contact sports, to be held this fall, but with limited spectators.
-
With cases of COVID-19 still rising across the county, Summit County Public Health on Monday recommended that schools conduct classes online this fall…