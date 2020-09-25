-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, August 12:Over 1/3 of Ohio students to return to class full timeSummit County auto parts maker closes,…
Most schools say they plan to restart learning in two months but a coalition of school administrators and teachers from the state's largest city school...
Ohio’s K-12 schools are winding down their remote classes to end this unusual year. And Gov. Mike DeWine says he and school leaders are making plans for...
Morning Headlines: Plain Dealer Will No Longer Cover Cleveland; State Alters Graduation RequirementsHere are your morning headlines for Wednesday, April 8:Plain Dealer will no longer cover Cleveland;State alters graduation requirements;Brown endorses…
The Ohio Department of Education (ODE) will have to improve education outcomes for students with disabilities, under a settlement approved this week. The settlement calls for improvements over the next five years. The agreement also calls for the state to provide additional support for special education services. The plan will focus on student literacy, prepare disabled students for life after graduation, and provide training for educators.
As conference committee hearings on a bill to change the state’s EdChoice private school voucher program go on, parents and students in that program came…
The Ohio Department of Education (ODE) has five years to create and implement a plan providing more support and resources to students with disabilities. It's part of a tentative settlement in a class action lawsuit with advocates for children with disabilities.
Ohio lawmakers are considering a bill that would set sex education standards for the state’s schools. However, putting the state’s education department in…
Teachers unions and school counselors are backing a new bipartisan bill that would put into law a universal job description for school…
The state school board has sent to lawmakers what they say is a resolution that addresses the problem of changing requirements for getting a high school…