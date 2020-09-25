Ohio Department of Corrections

-
There were 11,292 cases of COVID-19 cases as of Sunday – and nearly a quarter of those are either inmates or staff at Ohio prisons.
A bill to ban prison guards from shackling pregnant inmates seems to be gaining momentum after clearing another hurdle in a Senate committee. Supporters…
A former state senator has left the Ohio Parole Board, saying there are serious problems with how the prison system is operated.Democratic former Sen.…
Ohio’s plan to close its prison farms could have an impact on the state’s food banks.The announcement last week that the state would sell the farms to…