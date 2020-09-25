Ohio Department of Commerce

-
A sixth medical marijuana dispensary will soon be opening in Ohio. The state is starting to learn more about the patients who are seeking medical…
-
The first medical marijuana harvest took place Monday in Akron. Elected officials and the media toured the 43,000 square foot facility to take in the…
-
The first of 56 medical marijuana dispensaries could open in a few days in Eastern Ohio.Results of tests on samples from some state licensed marijuana…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, December 14:State Auditor advises Cuyahoga Falls School District to cut jobs in face of budget…
-
For the second year in a row, Ohioans will soon have the chance to enter a lottery to purchase some rare bottles of bourbon.Starting on December 10th,…
-
Several large and small cultivators of marijuana for Ohio’s Medical Marijuana Program say they plan to be harvesting their products soon. That doesn’t…
-
State Auditor Dave Yost says he’s found dozens of problems with Ohio’s Medical Marijuana Program, and he’s questioning the legality of one of the actions…
-
The head of Ohio’s Department of Commerce says the state continues work to get its new medical marijuana program up and running. She’s still not giving an…
-
Ohio’s medical marijuana program went into effect on September 8, 2016. Yet two years later, the drug hasn’t been dispensed to anyone. It was supposed to…
-
More processing and testing facilities for Ohio’s Medical Marijuana program have been given provisional permits to proceed with their plans.The Ohio…