Ohio Democrats

-
Some Ohio House Democrats have introduced a bill that would allow their staffers to unionize. This comes after furor over communication about a staffer...
-
Last week, when a three-judge panel of the U.S. District Court for Southern Ohio found the congressional district map Ohio has been using since 2012 to...
-
Backers of new federal tax changes promised they would make taxes fairer for everyone. But Statehouse Democrats say that’s not what happened. The minority…
-
A proposal to allow Ohioans to decide whether the state’s 18 electoral votes should go to the winner of the national popular vote has vanished, just a…
-
As the Ohio House prepares to hold hearings on Gov. Mike DeWine’s proposed operating budget, Democratic members want to make sure their priorities are…
-
Minority Democrats in the Ohio Senate say they’ll be focusing on jobs, the economy and education in bills they will present in the new general…
-
The results in a razor close race for a central Ohio Senate seat have flipped after officials counted the remaining provisional and absentee ballots. The…
-
While national election results indicate there remains division in America, Ohio appears to be a different story. One party took all five statewide…
-
Last month, President Donald Trump headlined the Ohio Republican Party’s annual state dinner. Now, the Ohio Democratic Party has also chosen a…
-
Democratic leaders are calling on the state to release some of the $2.7 billion in the state’s rainy day fund. One senator said that money can be used to…