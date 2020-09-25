Ohio congressional redistricting

-
The clock is ticking toward the deadline for Ohio lawmakers to redraw a new congressional district map that can be used for the 2020 election. A federal…
-
A pivotal retirement and a new conservative majority could give the state legislatures a green light for even more partisanship when it comes to drawing political boundaries.
-
In light of recent U.S. Supreme Court decisions on gerrymandering in two other states, voting-rights groups have revised their lawsuit over how Ohio draws…
-
The registration to vote in Ohio’s primary on May 8 is quickly approaching. If you want to vote in May, you need to register by April 9. You can do that…
-
Ohio’s Republican Party voted last night to join its Democratic counterpart in endorsing a major overhaul of how Ohio’s congressional districts are drawn.…
-
It’s highly likely Ohio voters will get to vote on a new way to draw Ohio’s Congressional disticts map in May. The House approved a plan Tuesday that…
-
State lawmakers have added a rare Monday session, in case they need to vote on changing the way Ohio’s Congressional map is drawn. One former lawmaker…
-
Closed-door negotiations over a new way to draw Ohio’s Congressional map have broken down. Statehouse Correspondent Jo Ingles reports lawmakers and…
-
Talks continue between majority Republican lawmakers and some of those who oppose their proposal to change how congressional districts are drawn.Sen. Bill…