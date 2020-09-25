Ohio Casino Control Commission

-
March Madness is right around the corner and Ohioans will be making brackets to bet on their favorite teams.Ohio does not have sports betting, but…
-
There were 21 bills that state lawmakers managed to the governor's desk for his signature. However, there are many other bills that received a lot of…
-
The Ohio House is considering a bill that would allow sports betting through the Ohio Lottery Commission, which can open the door to several venues.…
-
Gambling on sports is almost definitely on its way in Ohio, with two bipartisan bills in the legislature that will decide how it will be overseen by the…
-
Ohio lawmakers have been considering legalizing sports betting ever since the US Supreme Court ruled last year that states are allowed to do that. But…
-
The state agency that oversees gambling addiction services in Ohio is expecting a spike in calls to the state's problem gambling helpline this month. “We have more gambling at certain times of the year,” head of the Bureau of Problem Gambling Services, Stacey Frohnapfel-Hasson. “March is one of them.”
-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, Feb. 20:Historic Medina building collapses, no injuries reported;Kucinich calls for statewide AR-15…
-
Casino regulators are cracking down on sketchy gaming facilities that are breaking the law by trying to imitate operations such as Chuck-E-Cheese and Dave…