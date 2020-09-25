Ohio budget cuts

-
Gov. Mike DeWine is making $775 million in budget cuts over the next two months, as the coronavirus pandemic takes a "profound" impact on the state's...
The financial impact of Ohio’s shutdowns for coronavirus is enormous. And the billions of dollars that have been set aside by the state over the last...
The number of deaths from COVID-19 doubled from yesterday - going from three deaths announced Sunday to six today. And Gov. Mike DeWine has issued...
Ohio’s cities have seen about $450 million in cuts to their local government funds under Gov. John Kasich. The lobby group that represents cities is…
Cuyahoga County’s public transit agency plans to put off some of the service cuts and layoffs that had been looming this year.For Ohio Public Radio,…
In most of Ohio, the kids are back in school. More than 800,000 of them ride buses to class each day.Figuring out the most efficient and cost-effective…
In spite of tax collections coming in short for nearly all of the fiscal year that just ended, the state says it ended the year with a surplus.Budget…
Akron will be going to the voters in November to try to increase the city’s income tax from 2.25 to 2.5 percent.In an announcement in one of the city's…
While members of the House say the state budget they passed is balanced, senators are worried they’re going to have to cut as much as $400 million from…
Months of tax revenues coming in under estimates have Gov. John Kasich trimming back his two-year state budget by $800 million. Statehouse correspondent…