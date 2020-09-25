Ohio budget

-
A new study from a libertarian think tank shows Ohio could get $2.9 billion dollars right now if it did something that former Gov. John Kasich wanted to...
Using three quarters of a billion dollars in cuts and some reserve cash and federal Medicaid funding, the state of Ohio has staved off a budget deficit...
Ohio’s state budget office estimates $2.5 billion in spending will have to be cut to balance the budget for the fiscal year that starts in July. And...
The state budget is a sea of red, as income and sales tax collections are less than half of what was predicted for this month . There is one specific...
Finally, Ohio almost has a new two-year operating budget. Lawmakers who failed to meet the constitutional June 30th deadline worked from a temporary…
Ohio House and Senate negotiators have reached a deal on a $69 billion two-year spending plan. The plan will be up for a vote Wednesday in the full House…
It’s almost two weeks into the state’s new budget year, and there’s still no permanent two-year operating budget. Lawmakers from the House and Senate are…
Ohio has been operating under a temporary budget for a week and a half. Lawmakers missed the June 30th deadline to pass a new two-year budget because they…
Ohio lawmakers failed to reach a state budget agreement by the midnight deadline, missing the mark for a spending deal for the new two-year cycle....
With hours to go before the deadline for a two-year operating budget to be signed, the Ohio Senate approved a deal that would extend it for 17 days.