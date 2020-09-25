-
Akron school leaders say a plan it’s developed for reopening this fall involved input from across the district. The school board got a first look at the…
The coronavirus pandemic has led to unprecedented economic concerns for state government. In early May, the governor ordered state departments to cut…
Ohio's auditor is warning school districts that are on the ballot to make sure they are not using taxpayer or state money to fund their…
The Ohio State Board of Education is expanding its social-emotional learning standards to include all students. Department of Education implemented standards for children in kindergarten through third grade starting in 2012, to build skills in five areas, including self-awareness and decision making. The new standards now include all students, through 12th grade.
What was the state’s largest online charter school has lost another round in court. It’s another blow to ECOT founder Bill Lager, who’s on the hook to pay…
Ohio Board of Education members will wait until the fall to consider a resolution that proposes some drastic changes to the state report cards for schools…
Cleveland school officials say a marketing and incentive program has made a drastic difference in its attendance rates. The district has now presented the…
More than 140,000 Ohio students are preparing to enter their senior year of high school, but for thousands of them, the year won’t end with a walk across a stage in a cap and gown. That is unless lawmakers move the graduation goal post once again. It’s a lingering question that’s creating uncertainty for rising seniors in the state’s high schools. Ja’Mya and Kenmore-Garfield’s Class of 2019 Sixteen-year-old Ja’Mya Goley is about a month away from starting her senior year at Kenmore-Garfield High School in Akron.
The Ohio Board of Education will consider a resolution this week delaying a major piece of the state’s school report cards.State Board of Education…
The Ohio Board of Education is moving forward with the creation of statewide guidelines around the social and emotional learning of students. The Board…