The Ohio Supreme Court has sided with a coalition that’s pushing a voting rights amendment for this fall’s ballot. The justices rejected a decision made...
The Ohio Ballot Board has voted to split a popular voter rights measure into four separate potential ballot issues. The amendment, which includes…
A group trying to increase the minimum wage through a constitutional amendment can begin collecting signatures to put the issue on the November ballot.The…
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, May 23:Cleveland RTA accuses administrator of helping former president abuse benefits;Cuyahoga Falls man…
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, May 18:Cuyahoga Falls sues contractors who replaced utility meters;Hiram College considers eliminating majors,…
Backers of a state constitutional amendment that would allow voters to decide to legalize and regulate marijuana like alcohol will soon start collecting…
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, May 11:Cleveland offered Amazon discounted RTA fares, Terminal Tower office space in failed HQ bid;ECOT audit…
Morning Headlines: Marijuana Groups Sue Over State License Process; Redistricting Bill on May BallotHere are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Feb. 21:Otterbein gives full scholarships to children of fatally shot Westerville officer;Medical marijuana…
Backers of a proposed Ohio constitutional amendment that would release low-level drug offenders from jail and direct money to treatment instead has…
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, December 7th:University of Akron will hike and freeze tuition;Kent State journalism student dies;Feds…