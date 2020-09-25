Ohio Association of Foodbanks

-
The USDA has extended the summer food service program to allow schools that have been providing meals to low-income kids through the summer to continue...
-
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ohio National Guard members have been helping foodbanks out with distribution. The Guard was supposed end...
-
Ohio is among the top states for several agricultural crops and for food production and processing. But while farming is considered an essential...
-
Leaders of Ohio’s foodbanks say they are overwhelmed by the demand on their services right now. They’re urging the federal government to increase food...
-
The Senate had a last-minute change of heart on a bill that would've created more hurdles for people to access resources through food stamps also known as…
-
Advocates for low-income Ohioans say they’re concerned about yet another change proposed at the federal level for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance…
-
A new report from a coalition of farmers, environmentalists and food pantry organizers says Ohio needs to make changes to its existing policies on food.…
-
A new report by a coalition of social service groups says state leaders need to invest in families, Ohio’s seniors and the poorest in the state when they…
-
Under President Trump’s newly proposed budget, about 80 percent of SNAP recipients could lose about half of the credit that is currently put on their EBT…
-
Time is running out for Congress to approve more funding for the Children’s Health Insurance Program. That program is operated by states, and Ohio has a…