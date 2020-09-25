Ohio agriculture

-
Ohio farmers who want to sell their property to a younger farmer in their family might soon get a tax incentive to do that. State lawmakers…
-
Across the nation, farmers were kept from planting almost 10 times as many acres this year as they were in 2018.
-
The new head of the Ohio Department of Agriculture is traveling around the state talking to farmers about their needs.Former lawmaker Dorothy Pelanda says…
-
President Donald Trump wants the Agriculture Department at the ready to help U.S. farmers if a trade war starts putting them in financial trouble. There…
-
Ohio’s first industry, farming, is still its biggest industry. But with technology-driven life styles, urbanization and a global economy, will that…