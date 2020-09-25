-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, Feb. 16:Three former Pilot Flying J executives charged in billing fraud scheme;LyondelBasell Industries inks…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, January 4:Cuyahoga jail guards fired for excessive force;Airbnb bans Cleveland man after out-of-control New…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, December 29:Teen mall robbers arrested after flagging down officers;Cleveland officer fired for excessive use…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, November 16th:Charges dropped against driver assaulted by police officer;Execution of ill death row inmate…
-
The Ohio ACLU is warning that a plan to install a series of license plate scanners to catch criminals in Northeast Ohio could violate privacy…
-
A Cleveland recording engineer -- who’s concerned about human rights -- is putting together a retro fundraiser for the ACLU of Ohio.Clint Holley has…
-
The ACLU of Ohio is urging the Washington Courthouse to stop its practice of charging people who need to be revived with an anti-overdose antidote.The…
-
Ohio ACLU Says Youngstown's Proposed Anti-Loitering Ordinance is Unconstitutional and DiscriminatoryThe Ohio ACLU is calling on Youngstown to drop a proposed anti-loitering law.If passed, the ordinance will allow police to arrest residents for sitting on…