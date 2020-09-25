Ohio abortion law

-
At the end of last year, former Gov. John Kasich signed a bill into law that bans a surgical procedure most commonly used in second trimester abortions.…
A contentious bill that bans abortion at the point at which a fetal heartbeat can be detected has been gettign a lot of attention since the Ohio House of…
At least 18 abortion restrictions have been put into place in Ohio since Gov. John Kasich took office in 2011. There are fewer abortion clinics now versus…
Another surgical abortion clinic in Ohio is closed. As of late Thursday, the doors were locked and phones shut off at Akron Women’s Medical Group on East…