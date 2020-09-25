Ohio 12th district

-
With about a month remaining before this year's election, talks of "blue waves" have been circulating national political coverage. Here in Ohio, most of…
-
The Republican leader of the Ohio Senate says he’s confident that new central Ohio Congressman Troy Balderson will win in November, even as he’s…
-
Voters from around the state and nation were keeping a close eye on Tuesday’s special election for the 12th Congressional District seat in central Ohio,…
-
The close contest in the 12th Congressional District and this fall’s battle for governor have caught the attention of many political watchers in Ohio. But…
-
More than 8,000 outstanding ballots are giving the Danny O’Connor campaign a tiny glimmer of hope in the race to represent Ohio’s 12th Congressional…
-
Central Ohio voters are casting ballots in a special election for congress that has taken on national significance. The race pits a moderate Democrat…
-
Voters in Ohio’s 12th Congressional District are getting inundated with political mailers. However, there’s one type of mail that some voters say has…
-
Red or Blue: Some Believe Ohio's 12th District Race Could Be Reflective of Voters' Choices this FallA special election next month in a Republican-leaning Central Ohio congressional district is being closely watched. It’s the 12th District, a seat…
-
As the year comes to a close, candidates are already lining up for next year’s Congressional races. Here's a look at the contest in Ohio’s 16th and 12th…