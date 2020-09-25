-
Morning Headlines: Thousands Cast Ballots on First Day of Early Voting; Kent State Partners With CVS for COVID-19 TestingThousands line up for first day of early in-person voting, Kent State University launches a broad COVID testing program and more of your morning headlines for October 7, 2020.
-
Early voting is underway in Ohio, so voters who ordered ballots by mail will begin receiving those soon. But thousands of voters will go to their local...
-
The state of Ohio is calling on General Motors to refund the state tens of millions of dollars in tax credits in reaction to GM closing the Lordstown...
-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, September 23:Kent State warns students to avoid gatheringsCOVID-19 cases, positivity rate dropState unveils…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, September 22:Ohio’s COVID-19 positive test rate dropsNational Voter Registration Day events held in Northeast…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, August 21:Portman will vote on Supreme Court nomineeSenior centers, adult day cares can reopen todayOhio…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, September 18:Portage County rises, Summit drops on COVID-19 alert map2 shot at Akron football gameUA reports…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, September 17:Cleveland’s I-X center to closeUA expanding COVID-19 testing20-year-old charged following…
-
When people make decisions in their everyday lives, they seldom analyze their choices by running through a checklist of who they are – age, race, income,…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, September 14:Ohio absentee ballot order halted to allow expedited appealDaily coronavirus cases fall below…