Office of Sustainability

This story was originally published on July 22, 2019.Fifty years ago a burning river mobilized a generation of environmental activism. Citizens pushed for…
Updated: Oct. 17, 2019; 10:14 a.m. The Forest City is looking to double down on its moniker with a 10-year, $10 million tree budget. The City of Cleveland on Tuesday pledged to spend $1 million each year for the next 10 years on an effort to increase its tree coverage. New trees would be planted on neighborhood tree lawns, in city-owned cemeteries and parks and on other publicly owned land, said Matt Gray, the city’s chief of sustainability.
Cleveland is designating 2017 as the “Year of Vibrant Green Space.” This is the seventh year of Mayor Frank Jackson’s “Sustainable Cleveland” initiative,…
The 8th annual Sustainable Cleveland Summit wrapped up today. The two-day event, hosted by the city of Cleveland, provides opportunities for participants…
The City of Cleveland is using a federal grant to reduce beach closings and improve water quality in Lake Erie.The grant was awarded by the EPA through…