-
America has a long tradition of the lone inventor, and Ohio has long been a leader in aerospace innovation.An inventor in Oberlin combines the two by…
-
Editor's Note: This story was originally published on December 20, 2017Ohio’s 4th Congressional District isn’t the longest in the state. Nor the most…
-
This week brings the first week of spring, time we hope, to put away those snow shovels and dust off the garden tools. But while we wait for the first blooms outside, let's take you inside one of the largest greenhouses in the United States – for a visual vacation and some spring stimulation. As ideastream producers Mary Fecteau and Stephanie Jarvis discover, engineering the perfect plant – indoors or out – involves far more than a seed and soil. Orchid Overload
-
This summer, artists from around the world are exhibiting their work throughout Northeast Ohio as part of the FRONT International Triennial. On this…
-
Morning Headlines: No Injuries in Akron Chemical Plant Explosion; NEXUS Installing Pipeline in GreenHere are your morning headlines for Thursday, July 19:No injuries in Akron chemical plant explosion;NEXUS is ready to install pipeline through Green;City…
-
As GOP Senators revealed their tax reform plan in Washington today, members of the House Ways and Means committee moved forward with amendments to their…
-
A measure being introduced in Akron City Council next month could remove the federal Columbus Day holiday and replace it with something else…
-
Cities like Oberlin, Lorain, and Dayton could be affected by President Trump’s executive order threatening to cut off federal funds to sanctuary…
-
A Northeast Ohio college has a plan to slow the increase in its tuition. It includes the voluntary buyouts of more than 300 faculty and staff. Oberlin…