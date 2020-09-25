-
Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) wants a more forceful response from Ohio Republicans regarding the Trump administration's attempts to hobble the Affordable...
Ohio’s Republican attorney general is asking a federal court not to strike down the Affordable Care Act as unconstitutional. He’s filed a brief in a…
President Trump’s administration wants the federal courts to do what congress didn’t – overturn all parts of the Affordable Care Act. But Gov. Mike DeWine…
Enrollment in health insurance offered through the Affordable Care Act dropped four percent this year, and there’s some uncertainty about its future…
Democratic attorney general candidate Steve Dettelbach says on his first day in office he would have Ohio jump into a lawsuit to protect the Affordable…
Republican Gov. John Kasich and the Democrat who wants to replace him said Ohio needs to fight efforts to overturn the pre-existing conditions requirement…
The federal government has rejected Ohio’s attempt to end the individual mandate for health care. The mandate is a mainstay of the Affordable Care Act,…
Gov. John Kasich joined a democratic and an independent governor at a press conference in Washington to push for healthcare reform.Kasich, along with…
With open enrollment under the Affordable Care Act starting Wednesday, Ohio health advocates are trying to get people ready. But as WKSU’s M.L. Schultze…
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, October 27th:Park ranger accused of assaulting elderly couple fired;Ohio named a leader in eco-friendly…