-
Ohio is closing in on 170,000 total coronavirus cases and 5,000 deaths; Youngstown State University faculty members are set to strike this morning; some K-12 schools in the region are seeing an uptick of COVID-19 cases, and more stories.
-
Ohioans with family members in nursing homes, assisted living facilities and developmental disability centers have been able to visit their loved ones...
-
Ohio will begin allowing indoor visitation at nursing homes, long-term care centers and intermediate care facilities, months after closing their doors...
-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, September 23:Kent State warns students to avoid gatheringsCOVID-19 cases, positivity rate dropState unveils…
-
The local agency on aging is piloting a program to provide devices and internet access to older people. The goal is to reduce social isolation and help…
-
Ohio’s nursing homes don’t have enough personal protective equipment to last another week. That’s the finding from a federal agency that deals with...
-
More than 2,200 Ohio nursing home residents infected with the coronavirus have died since April. Now these facilities are struggling to figure out how to…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, July 20:DeWine: Mask order may cover 'a lot more counties' this weekMany nursing homes likely aren't ready for…
-
No one has been more acutely affected by the pandemic than people who live in nursing homes and their families.The state banned visitors four months ago…
-
The nation’s nursing homes lobbying group has written to Ohio’s Mike DeWine and other governors, warning that without action now there will be more...