Nursing Facility Patient's Bill of Rights

Morning Headlines: 2 UH Employees on Leave After Kidney Transplant Mix-up; Fired Canton Mckinley Football Coaches File LawsuitTwo University Hospitals employees are on leave after a transplant patient received the wrong kidney; former Canton McKinley High School football coaches are suing top district officials and others in the latest fallout over a player who was forced to eat pork against his religious beliefs; Ohio’s elections chief has referred for possible prosecution 117 apparent noncitizens who either registered to vote or cast a ballot last year; and more stories.
The measure that would set minimum care standards for nursing home patients could be on the ballot in 2022.