The owner of Ohio’s two nuclear power plants said it still plans to deactivate and decommission them since lawmakers were not able to pass a bailout…
State lawmakers are working on a bill that could effectively bailout the state’s two nuclear power plants. A piece of draft legislation would create…
Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur is pushing for relief in communities affected by nuclear plant closings.Kaptur introduced her bill this week to create a…
NASA Glenn Research Center in Cleveland has unveiled a new source of power for deep space missions.The device, about the size of a beer keg, generates…
First Energy Solutions says it’s going to shut down its nuclear power plants. And that means decommissioning them. It’s a lengthy, complex process with…
The regulation of U.S. nuclear power plants includes having a team of government inspectors on site at all times. At the Perry nuclear power station on…
Supporters of the Perry Nuclear Power Plant are holding a rally tomorrow (Saturday) in an attempt to keep the plant operating.FirstEnergy has been looking…
Big changes are coming to one of Akron’s largest employers. FirstEnergy may soon separate itself from its power generating business. Chief Financial…