nuclear plant

-
Morning Headlines: National Opioid Settlement Could be Hard Sell; Lakewood Turns to Renewable EnergyHere are your morning headlines for Tuesday, Oct. 22:National opioid settlement could be hard sell;Drug companies to pay $260M to settle lawsuit;Lakewood…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, April 2:FirstEnergy generation subsidiary files for bankruptcy;CDC to investigate suicides in Stark County;New…
-
Akron-based FirstEnergy Solutions has filed for bankruptcy, just days after announcing it would close nuclear power plants in Ohio and Pennsylvania.…
-
EDITOR'S NOTE: The name of FirstEnergy's spokeswoman was misspelled in this story and has been corrected. FirstEnergy just got a $2.5 billion financial…