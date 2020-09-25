-
The battle over the energy law that starts providing subsidies to Ohio’s two nuclear power plants in 2021 might not be over. The Ohio Supreme Court agreed…
The well-funded group fighting to keep the nuclear power plant bailout in place is paying people to follow the opposition. One of these "monitors" has…
The Ohio Senate will begin official hearings on the extensive energy bill that would redirect the state’s attention away from renewables and subsidize…
The Ohio House has dramatically changed the comprehensive energy bill that would bailout the state’s nuclear power plants and repeal alternative energy…
Ohio lawmakers are debating a plan that would bail out the state’s two aging nuclear energy plants by charging customers more. Gov. Mike DeWine isn’t…
The Ohio House is holding hearings on a bill that would revamp the way renewable and nuclear energy is incentivized in the state. A committee heard from…
While nuclear power in Ohio is heading into the sunset, NASA Glenn in Cleveland has developed a portable nuclear energy system for outer space.In this…
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, March 29:FirstEnergy confirms it will close nuclear plants;President Trump will tout infrastructure plan in…
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, March 9:Three more subpoenas served in Cuyahoga County corruption probe;Ohio legislators renew calls for aid…
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Jan. 10:Coal executive warns of plant closures following FERC decision;Cordray, Taylor choose running mates…