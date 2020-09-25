-
On Monday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine laid out the details of his 17-point plan – the STRONG Ohio plan – to address gun violence in the wake of the Aug. 4...
The Ohio House has overwhelmingly passed an NRA-backed gun bill 64-26 but not without controversy and an intense debate on the House floor. Stances on the…
U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown believes there’s finally been a shift in the gun control debate.He points to more citizens speaking out on the issue. He also…
Northeast Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan says he’s not hopeful that Congress will make meaningful changes in gun laws -- and has more faith that actions by…
Northeast Ohio high school students joined their counterparts nationwide, calling on Congressional leaders to take action to stop gun violence in the…
Gov. John Kasich’s campaign website used to say he has signed every piece of pro-Second Amendment legislation he’s seen as governor and that he was…
Gun regulation is an issue has been a challenging one for both major party candidates in the U.S. Senate race between incumbent Republican Sen. Rob…
Ohio Tea Party groups have decided to back Donald Trump in the race for the White House.The groups will be teaming up with the NRA, who will provide funds…
Democratic U.S. Senate Candidate P.G. Sittenfeld says his opponent, former Gov. Ted Strickland, isn’t being honest when it comes to his position on gun…