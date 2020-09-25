-
Summit County Council is slated to hear a plan Monday evening to create a stormwater management study committee. The seven-person group would include…
-
The man who helped initiate efforts to clean up the Cuyahoga River was remembered in Cleveland Friday. Ben Stefanski, Jr. served as utilities director…
-
A fish whose existence dates back to the time of the dinosaurs could be returning to the Cuyahoga River.The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is…
-
State, local and federal officials broke ground on Saturday on the final piece of the Ohio & Erie Canalway Towpath Trail in Cleveland. The final section…
-
Some of the storm waters from our rainy spring weather are now being diverted back to Mother Nature thanks to a new "green infrastructure" project on Cleveland's East Side. The Buckeye Road site also features public art with an environmental theme. Four blocks of abandoned homes and businesses along Buckeye Road were recently plowed down and replaced with a series of rain gardens and grassy dips in the landscape, called detention basins, that will hold storm water, after a heavy rain.
-
When we hear about infrastructure, most of us probably think of roads and bridges. But there is plenty of underground infrastructure you can’t see--unless…
-
The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District’s annual open house over the weekend highlighted how the region’s water keeps improving. And visitors also got…
-
It’s been an eventful summer for Cleveland’s 25-year, $3 billion sewer project, as the city opened its first overflow tunnel and begins work on a new…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, April 19:Bill removing federal EPA oversight of ballast water is narrowly blocked in U.S. Senate;Ohio's high…
-
The Cleveland Museum of Art is partnering with the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District on a $5 million project to realign Doan Brook, which runs along…